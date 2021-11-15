First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 52,000 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 63.2% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 61,019 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

