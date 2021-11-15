First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

