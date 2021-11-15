First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,451 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

