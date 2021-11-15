First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 242.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

