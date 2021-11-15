First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Axonics worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

