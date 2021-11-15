First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.