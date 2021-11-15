First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.34 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Ingevity worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 17.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

