First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of GMS worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 256.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.