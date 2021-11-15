First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

