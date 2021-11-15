First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 37,789 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Rayonier worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $4,548,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $118,157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $2,694,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

