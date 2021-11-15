First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,978 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of National Vision worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

