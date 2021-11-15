First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $153.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.