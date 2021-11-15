First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,706 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of HNI worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

