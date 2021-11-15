First Trust Advisors LP Sells 151,976 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 44.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in SITE Centers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

