First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,742 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.82 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.