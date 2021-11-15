First Trust Advisors LP Sells 72,763 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,462 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 72,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,917,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 207,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

