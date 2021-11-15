First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

