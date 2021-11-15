First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 421,952 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

