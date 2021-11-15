First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Employers worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

