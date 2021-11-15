First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 281.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 395,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.