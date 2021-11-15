First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNDM. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

