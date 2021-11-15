First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.38 and last traded at $249.21. Approximately 148,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 293,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 169.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

