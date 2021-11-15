Shares of First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,455.40 ($19.01) and last traded at GBX 1,455.40 ($19.01). Approximately 1,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,459.54 ($19.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,508.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,483.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

