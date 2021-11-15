First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,335. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $81.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

