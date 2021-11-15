First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $7,705,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.57 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

