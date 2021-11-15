First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the October 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Country Trust Bank increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.