First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNMC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.82. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

