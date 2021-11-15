First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 93.1% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 14th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.79. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

