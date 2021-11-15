First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFEU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

RFEU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.