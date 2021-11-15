First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 88.7% in October

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

FSZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.38. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.

