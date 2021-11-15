FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,171. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.46% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.