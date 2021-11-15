FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SKOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,171. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
