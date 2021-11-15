Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.51% of Flexsteel Industries worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,391 shares of company stock worth $94,078. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

FLXS stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

