Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $478.30 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 59% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $478.30 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00307954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00147560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,239,817 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

