Flywire Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 22nd (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Flywire had issued 10,440,000 shares in its public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,560,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Flywire’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $3,674,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.