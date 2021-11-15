ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

FORG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of FORG opened at $31.28 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $4,088,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $19,466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

