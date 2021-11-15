Formation Fi (FORM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.30 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $615,916.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

