FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

