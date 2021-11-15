Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 7,594.6% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $$4.34 during midday trading on Monday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

