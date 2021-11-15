Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 7,594.6% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $$4.34 during midday trading on Monday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.
About Forterra
Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.