Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.