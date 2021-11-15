Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

