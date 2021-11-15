Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

Shares of FVI traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

