Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $183.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

