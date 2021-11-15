Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FC opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

