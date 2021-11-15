Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 108,616.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $258,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,561,764. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.