Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $33.13 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

