FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Up 6.4%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.67. 46,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 935,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.11.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

