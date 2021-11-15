FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.74. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

