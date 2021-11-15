Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

