Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

