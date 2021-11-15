Fulton Bank N.A. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

