Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.59 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock valued at $54,834,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.